Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler Preview the Miami Heat Season

The post Dwyane Wade era officially tipping off for the Miami Heat Wednesday night with their season opener at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. We recently caught up with Wade at his celebrity roast and the retired Heat legend told us what he expects out of the squad led by new addition, Jimmy Butler, a close friend of his.

"I'm excited for Jimmy, He's a Miami culture guy. What he's going to bring to the team is his form of leadership, talent, and abilities.", said Wayde.

"Everything you do is championship caliber, and you want to win a championship. I'm Here and couldn't be happier", said Butler.