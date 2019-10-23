THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Miami Hurricanes Hit The Road!

Posted 11:49 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, October 23, 2019

The University of Miami Hurricanes will be hitting the road for the next 2 games, at Pittsburgh and at Florida State.

It’s a rough part of the schedule for the (3-4) Canes who are coming-off a wild and demoralizing loss against Georgia Tech that featured mistakes in all phases.

“Obviously very disappointed in the result today. Certainly had more than enough chances to win this football games. Some mistakes early on gave them (Georgia Tech) hope, gave them life. And to their credit, they did a good job possessing the football in the second half, wearing us down. We will stay unified in our locker room, we will stay together, go to Pittsburgh next week and go compete the way that Miami Hurricanes compete," said Manny Diaz, Canes head coach. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.