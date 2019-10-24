THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Canes Hoops to Enter Toughest ACC Schedule in History, Per Head Coach Larrañaga

Posted 12:01 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, October 24, 2019

During Basketball Media Day for the University of Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Jim Larrañaga made a bold statement regarding the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

"One of the most challenging  schedules, not only in Miami basketball but in the history of the ACC. I say that very honestly, without exaggerating the schedule is ridiculous", said Larrañaga

"I mean I like it, I like tough games", said Chris Lykes, Canes Guard.

"I'm excited. 20 ACC games, best conference in America. Playing against the best talent, future pros, and future NBA guys. I'm looking forward to it", said DJ Vasiljevic, Canes Guard.

It all tips off November 5th at home against the Louisville Cardinals.

