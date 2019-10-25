October Goes From Hoops to Halloween!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the end of October and that means hoops and halloween.

First to the hoops.

A sellout crowd came out to see the Miami Heat’s home opener with new leader Jimmy Butler. However, Butler did not play because of personal reasons. But the team says he’s ok. Without him the heat rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-101.

Now onto Halloween.

The Miami Dolphins taking students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties shopping at Spirit Halloween in Aventura.

"We just pick up some costumes for trick-or-treating this year and we just help them go through the process and just let them literally be kids and go crazy in here, run around and try on a bunch of different costumes. Just putting a smile on their faces," said Jonathan Ledbetter, Dolphins defensive end.