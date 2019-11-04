Deliver The Dream: Denim and Diamonds Gala

Deliver the dream is hosting it’s 16th annual Denim and Diamonds gala on Saturday November 9th. It’s the second charity to be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino after the renovation. Events manager for Deliver The Dream, Rebecca Hahessy, tells us what we can expect this year.

"So were doing kind of a rock-and-roll theme, going with the guitar shaped hotel this year. Going to be a lot of rock music, the band this year is doing rock music. The DJ will be playing hayloft when were doing dining music, very soft rock and roll love songs. We have a silent auction, over a 100 auction items. Food wise, were going to have pass appetizers, a wonderful meal provided by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. There's going to be surf-n- turf for the main course and open bar the entire evening, everybody loves that", said Hahessy.

While you’re have having a good time,You’re supporting a good cause. This is Deliver The Dream’s largest fundraiser, and they’re expecting to raise over $300,000 this year. Funds raised will continue to support families facing serious illness, crisis or disability.

"We have a couple different programs. Our main signature program is our retreats. We take families with the same diagnosis and crisis on a weekend that we bring them together. They have the opportunity to share with other families, we provide them with creative workshops, support groups, and fun activities. Our program is really there to help strengthen families", said Hahessy.

If you want to make a difference and donate or attend the gala visit: http://deliverthedream.org