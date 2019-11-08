John Leguizamo Comes to Miami to Talk About New Film “Playing with Fire”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Playing with Fire" is out in South Florida theaters! It stars John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Tyler Mane and John Leguizamo as firefighters who rescue three siblings. They quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet, babysitting.

Our Melissa Marrero got to chat with John Leguizamo during his visit to Miami. Marrero mentioned how the movie is friendly for kids and for adults.

"That was the hope, to bring the whole family, the grandpa, the kids, and everybody laugh together. It's a beautiful feeling to laugh with your whole family. We had to work with kids which is not so easy. Dogs, less easy. But, we did it, we managed. I mean, the kids can only work three to four hours and then they have to leave, and then you have to shoot with a stick with an X on it, and then you go like 'now you can pretend the little kid's there," said Leguizamo.

Despite his obvious talent as an actor, Leguizamo is known for his one-man shows.

"I love doing my one-man shows, I mean being live, and I'm coming to Miami at the end of November to do 'Latin History for Morons.' It's the most intimate an artist can be with an audience. To hear them yelling, and screaming, and laughing, and then getting silent, and you can hear them weeping. It's a beautiful experience that you can bond together.

