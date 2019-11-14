The Winery & Restaurant Chain, Cooper’s Hawk, Opened it’s First Location in Ft. Lauderdale!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winery and restaurant chain Cooper's Hawk, opened it’s first location in Fort Lauderdale! Located inside the Galleria Mall, the 15,000 square foot restaurant seats more than 300 guests.

Cooper’s Hawk is part Napa Valley-style-wine-tasting room and part upscale-casual restaurant, featuring american comfort food.

"We have a contemporary American menu, infused with international flavors. Each dish on the menu is paired with a bin number, and that directs the guests to a wine that we serve pairs perfectly with the dish," said Colin Lichtfuss, Senior Kitchen Manager at Cooper's Hawk.

The large menu includes cheese boards, salads, chicken, steak, fresh fish and pastas. Senior kitchen manager Colin Lichtfuss made us one of his favorite dishes-- the gnocchi carbonara.

When it comes to the wines, Cooper’s Hawk procures grapes from growers worldwide and bottles wine under its own label at its Illinois headquarters. Wines are grouped into sweet, bubbly, white, red, rose and international.

"Our wine club is the biggest in the country. We have over 400,000 members. Each of those members has exclusive access to private events, we do a wine club event every month. They also have discounts and cool things for wine club members when they come to dine with us at the restaurant," added Lichtfuss.