Legal Advice: Workers Compensation

If you got injured on the job then you might be concerned about workers compensation. Attorney Mark Dickstein of the Dickstein Law Firm tells us what his client’s number one question is when filing for workers comp.

"Am I going to get fired, typically the answer is 'I don't know' you're not suppose to. There's a law out there that says if you are intimidated, placed under duress, or terminated because you filed a valid claim for workers compensation benefits, that is illegal. You will have a viable third party lawsuit with the employer. Florida is an at-will terminal state, which means employers have a right (unless you have a contract) to let you go for whatever reason they see fit," said Dickstein.

What if your employer refuses to report your accident to its workers’ compensation carrier?

"Typically, you need to contact your lawyer. They are suppose to contact their insurance company 24 hours after it happens. Does that happen.,often times not. As soon as I become aware of that, and I know we are not getting cooperation from the employer, I'll make sure my clients are protected," said Dickstein

