Musical Stars, and Local Company Help Recovering Addicts

Some famous musicians, like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, are directly and indirectly a part of a local company called Recovery Unplugged. Recovery Unplugged is a unique, music-assisted treatment program in the fight against drugs and alcohol.

Paul Pellinger, who co-founded recovery unplugged in Fort Lauderdale in 2013, started experimenting with using music to help people recover 25 years ago. Pellinger has even written a book titled, “Music is our Medicine: The Story of Recovery Unplugged.”

"This is not a gimmick. Now we know for sure that music appeals to the same pleasure areas of the brain that drugs and alcohol, it releases the same endorphins, increases the same serotonin and dopamine levels. We are teaching clients how to get high without using drugs, which makes recovery more of a pay-off than getting high," said Pellinger.

This local company has grown to multiple states around the country where they have one mission. The power of music is undeniable. Recovery unplugged has a completion rate six time better than the national average.

For more information go to: http://recoveryunplugged.com