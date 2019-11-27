The Vatican World Opens in “The Two Popes” Film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Two Popes" is inspired by true events and it's an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Behind the vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict played by Anthony Hopkins and the liberal and now Pope Francis played by Jonathan Pryce, must find a common ground to create a new path for the Catholic church.

The story mostly revolves around Pope Francis and takes us through an emotional journey of his past, where we meet a younger version of himself, played by Juan Minujin.

For Juan, it meant alot to be chosen for this role by none other than Jonathan Pryce.

"To be able to interpret this role, a living character, a very important person is very important to me," said Minujin.

Juan thinks "The Two Popes" is going to surprise audiences, since its more than just a religious, political film.

